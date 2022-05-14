Over 1,800 Customers without power according to CenterPoint Energy

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Shawneetown. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Kentucky... Ohio River at Mount Vernon. .Minor flooding is occurring at a couple of points on the Ohio River through the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 35.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. &&