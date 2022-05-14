Over 1,800 Customers without power according to CenterPoint Energy

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following areas, in Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western
Kentucky, Henderson.

* WHEN...Until 1145 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 842 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon and Newburgh.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Shawneetown.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.Minor flooding is occurring at a couple of points on the Ohio River
through the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 35.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Over 1,800 Customers without power according to CenterPoint Energy

  • Updated
  • 0
CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy has reported over 1,800 customers are without power as of 8:30 Saturday night.

