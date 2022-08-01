Over 20,000 without power in the Tri-state

Strong winds and rain has caused wide-spread damage in the Tri-state.
As of 8 p.m. Monday, CenterPoint Energy was reporting 276 outages affecting over 23,000 customers throughout Evansville.
CenterPoint says "The severe weather & high winds are causing downed lines and outages. Stay at least 10 ft away from power lines & never attempt to remove limbs or objects from the line." You can report downed lines by calling 800-227-1376.
Kenergy is reporting 29 outages affecting over 2,000 customers in Henderson County. Crews are being dispatched to begin restoration in Henderson.
