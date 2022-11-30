Overdoses rise during holiday season

The holidays can be a tough time for many, and for those struggling with addiction, it could be a matter of life and death.
"Stressors are very high during the holidays, with that you see an increase in substance use, which increases the risk factor of overdose," explained Sara Clark, Clinical Director of N.O.W. Counseling.
On average, the rate of overdose increases by 22% during the holiday season. People in recovery often are used to numbing out there emotions. This makes navigating the winter while staying clean a challenge, and emotionally draining.
"Holidays are really a highly emotional time of year anyway, and a lot of us face the difficulty of our choices that addiction has caused - separation from our families, kids, distance things like that.," said Joshua Brown, a recovering addict and substance abuse counselor.
For a person in recovery, this stress hits them really hard as they face the reality of the damage they have caused.
"There are people out there celebrating that may have kids they don't get to see, or family members that have completely written them off because they don't think they deserve to be in there lives anymore... and so they use to cover up for that," explained fellow recovering addict Chloe Hollen.
To help support the people in your life that are in recovery around this time of year, it is key to have clear communication - and to be understanding of their triggers during recovery. That understanding can make all the difference.
"Having open dialogue and communication about the holidays, and what to expect during the holidays, offering that open communication about whether or not there is going to be for example alcohol at functions, having a plan and helping to support them when they are attempting to set those boundaries for there recovery," added Clark.
If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, it is important to know there are resources available to help you get through the holidays, and that you are not alone.