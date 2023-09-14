Owensboro Air Show is back for the 10th year

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Owensboro Air Show 2023 has made its return to the city with the arrival of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
Tim Ross, the director for public events for the City of Owensboro, says, "I've got emails from people in West Virginia, in Florida, in North Carolina that are coming to Owensboro this weekend to see the show, so we know it has a bigger impact far greater than just what's here in our Tri-State."
Over 60,000 people are expected to enjoy the 10th Owensboro Air Show.
Since 2012, the City of Owensboro has put together an event that brings aviation entertainment to the Tri-State with notable guests such as this year's headliners, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.
Major Lauren Schlichting, Thunderbird #4, says, "Someone gave me that dream as an 8-year-old girl and if I can give back to the Air Force and give someone else that dream then it's really fulfilling."
The talented pilots are in charge of representing over 693,000 Air Force airmen and women around the world through various skills showcased through routines and over 30 maneuvers.
"I think the cool part is before you see the Thunderbirds, they're just six jets flying and then they quickly realize we are so much more than that."
44news took to the skies with other members taking part in the show, the AeroShell Aerobatic Team.
The team puts on a show with their elaborate tight formations, sudden drops, and 360° turns.
"To have them come back as often as they have really is a testament to what our community does and how they embrace it, " says Ross.
You can see the aircrafts in action Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17 at the Owensboro Riverfront.
Shows start at 1p.m.