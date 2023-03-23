Owensboro announces involvement in The Great Race

It was announced today that Owensboro will be the prestigious starting point of the great race event.
The Great Race is a 9 day long race for old classic cars with the starting point in Owensboro. The race has started in different cities in the past, but Owensboro has been chosen next year.
Even though the race is free to the public, it will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars for local businesses. Visitors will visit local attractions, restaurants, shops, and fill hotels.
We spoke to the director of The Great Race, Jeff Stumb, on what the starting day of the race will look like, “The cars will come in here that morning about 8 o’clock they lineup. The spectators will come and enjoy the festivities. We’ll have a show that’ll start about 10:30 that morning. About 11:00 we’ll start off with the first car leaving. If you saw them when we came here in 2021, a new car arrived every minute. This will be sending them off every minute.”
There are several organizations putting this event together; those include Visit Owensboro, the City of Owensboro, Daviess County Fiscal Court, and New Event Officials.
There will be an entire week of celebrations and activities before the race to generate excitement.
The race will start on June 22nd of 2024, and end on June 30th in Gardiner, Maine.