Owensboro authorities investigating over 40 property damage reports

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Owensboro Police Department and the Daviess County Sheriff's Office are investigating dozens of property damage reports, all believed to be related.
Since April 6th, authorities say over 40 damage reports have been filed with the combined damage expected to be thousands of dollars. Officials say the damage is consistent with being struck with a BB or pellet gun.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the DCSO at 270-685-844 or the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888.