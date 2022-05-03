 Skip to main content
Owensboro authorities recover body found in Ohio River Tuesday

First responders on the scene of the Ohio River in Owensboro after a body was discovered in the water Tuesday

Authorities in Owensboro, Kentucky, recovered a body that was found in the Ohio River.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, the body was discovered in the water on Tuesday morning.

First responders were set up at the boat ramp at English Park on Tuesday to get the body out of the water.

Our 44News crew at the scene said that the body was recovered from the water around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

No other details are available right now, but you can stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on this breaking news story.

