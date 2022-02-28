Owensboro Bar-B-Q Block Party Returns In May

Bar-B-Q will return to Owensboro streets in May.
The International Bar-B-Q Festival Inc. has announced the return of the Bar-B-Q Block Party.
The two-day event will take place in downtown Owensboro on May 13-14.
The event features church cooking teams, Backyard Cooking Competition, live music, carnival, and midway games along Second Street.
Also, the Owensboro Family YMCA BBQ Fest 5K will take place Saturday morning.
The Block Party was launched as a one-day event last year after the International Bar-B-Q Festival went on hiatus in 2020 due to COVID. After last year, the church cooking teams and other participants voiced support to keep the Block Party format and expand it a second-day.
"The second weekend in May in downtown Owensboro is traditionally filled with the sights and sounds of the Bar-B-Q Festival," said City of Owensboro Director of Public Events Tim Ross.
"The church teams loved the opportunity to branch out last year for the first Block Party and sell different kinds of barbecue than they had in previous years. It should be a great weekend to try some of their traditional barbecue, in addition to the plethora of other barbecue food trucks and restaurants that will be selling downtown this year."
For more information on the event, visit www.bbqfest.com