Owensboro Bar-B-Q Block Party Returns In May

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.

.With dry weather expected this week, crests on the Ohio River from
Owensboro to Golconda are forecast from tonight through Thursday.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 44.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.6
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday, March 07.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.

.With dry weather expected this week, crests on the Ohio River from
Owensboro to Golconda are forecast from tonight through Thursday.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY,
MARCH 08...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 08.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 41.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.9
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday, March 08.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Owensboro Bar-B-Q Block Party Returns In May

  • 0
Owensboro Bar-B-Que Block Party Logo

Bar-B-Q will return to Owensboro streets in May.

The International Bar-B-Q Festival Inc. has announced the return of the Bar-B-Q Block Party.

The two-day event will take place in downtown Owensboro on May 13-14.

The event features church cooking teams, Backyard Cooking Competition, live music, carnival, and midway games along Second Street.

Also, the Owensboro Family YMCA BBQ Fest 5K will take place Saturday morning.

The Block Party was launched as a one-day event last year after the International Bar-B-Q Festival went on hiatus in 2020 due to COVID.  After last year, the church cooking teams and other participants voiced support to keep the Block Party format and expand it a second-day.

"The second weekend in May in downtown Owensboro is traditionally filled with the sights and sounds of the Bar-B-Q Festival," said City of Owensboro Director of Public Events Tim Ross.

"The church teams loved the opportunity to branch out last year for the first Block Party and sell different kinds of barbecue than they had in previous years.  It should be a great weekend to try some of their traditional barbecue, in addition to the plethora of other barbecue food trucks and restaurants that will be selling downtown this year."

For more information on the event, visit www.bbqfest.com