Owensboro Board of Commissioners begin interview process to fill vacant seat

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) -- Monday evening, the Owensboro Board of Commissioners completed the first of two interview sessions to fill the vacant commissioner seat.
According to a press release sent out, 30 candidates applied for the seat. As of Monday two applicants resigned their application, making 28 candidates total.
"We're here today to continue the process of filling the vacant commissioners seat on the board of commissioners," said Owensboro City Manager Nate Pagans.
Due to the number of candidates, the board will hold interview sessions Monday and Tuesday night.
"The plan is for the meeting tonight to conduct 18 interviews and the remaining 10 tomorrow night," said Pagan.
Each candidate is given an equal chance to answer four questions and they're given 2 minutes to answer each one.
"You'll be asked to provide and introductory statement, discuss your community involvement, what your think the cities priority should be and if you plan to run for the second year for the special election of the term," said Pagan.
In an effort to provide an open fair and an objective process both interview sessions are live streamed on the City of Owensboro YouTube account.
According to state law, 30 days are given for board members to fill a vacant position.
In late April the position became open following the death of Commissioner Larry Maglinger who had served on the board since 2019.
With almost a month passed, the board is working to fill the spot with the most qualified candidate who cares about the city and the people who call it home.
"The appointment is provisional or temporary in nature so the person they select will serve in the seat for the remainder of 2023." said Pagan.
The board plans to reach a decision Tuesday evening, following the interview session.