Owensboro Board of Commissioners meeting for the first time in 2023

Several items will top the agenda at tonight's Owensboro Board of Commissioners meeting.
This includes administering the Oath of Office to board members as the new year begins.
Topics to be discussed include the annexation of the Deer Valley Subdivision along Highway 60, and over 110 acres of land adjacent to West Fifth Street.
Federal funding of a plan by Owensboro Grain, to build a wall along their Ohio River Property will also be highlighted.
The commissioners meeting gets underway at 5:00 P.M. tonight.