 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Owensboro Board of Commissioners meeting for the first time in 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
owensboro-kentucky-generic-2020.jpg

Several items are on the agenda for the first Owensboro Commissioners meeting set for Tuesday evening.

Several items will top the agenda at tonight's Owensboro Board of Commissioners meeting.

This includes administering the Oath of Office to board members as the new year begins.

Topics to be discussed include the annexation of the Deer Valley Subdivision along Highway 60, and over 110 acres of land adjacent to West Fifth Street.

Federal funding of a plan by Owensboro Grain, to build a wall along their Ohio River Property will also be highlighted.

The commissioners meeting gets underway at 5:00 P.M. tonight.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you