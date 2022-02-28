Owensboro Burger Week Set to Kick off Tuesday

Owensboro Burger Week is set to kick off this week.
Nearly three dozen restaurants will be participating in the second annual event.
Each of the 34 participating restaurants throughout the city and county will offer a burger for $7 each.
Some of the participating restaurants include Bar Louie, Dee's Diner, Mellow Mushroom, and Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn.
A panel of self-proclaimed burger experts will blind taste test to determine one champion.
Throughout the week, there will be a social media contest allowing anyone to cast their vote for best burger.