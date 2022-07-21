Owensboro center hosting expungement clinic Thursday afternoon

An Owensboro center is hosting an expungement clinic Thursday afternoon for those who need to take steps to clean up their records.
H.L. Neblett Community Center will host the clinic from 3PM to 7PM at their center, located at 801 West 5th Street.
Previous clinics in other cities were designed to help residents to take steps to expunge records of previous, non-violent crimes to help obtain employment.
The Community Center says the event will take place in the gym area and folks will need to enter through the back door.