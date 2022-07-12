Owensboro church hosting free benefit concert for refugees

Hundreds of refugees have moved to Owensboro over the past year from Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Burma, and one of their biggest needs is transportation. Now, one church in Owensboro is doing their best to help with that problem.
The International Center of Owensboro says transportation is one of the biggest issues their refugees face, and after hearing about these issues, One Faith Fellowship Church in Owensboro is stepping up and hosting a benefit concert on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. to help raise money to purchase a vehicle for one refugee family in Owensboro.
“It kind of hits close to home," said Rev. M.G. Matally. "I used to be a refugee, and my wife, also, was a refugee, a war refugee from Liberia to Ghana.”
Matally fled Liberia in 1990, so he understands the struggles of being a refugee in a brand new country. He says the lack of transportation makes it hard to get to work and even get food for your family.
“Something refugees always have problems with is transportation, and when I came to this country that was one of the very first issues that was critical, so that’s how that came about," said Matally.
And if you’re unable to attend, there are still ways for you to help a refugee family get a vehicle.
“They can go to our church website," said Matally. "It’s 1faithfellowhsip.com, and they will click on the 'give' link there.”
Matally said to make sure to designate the donation to the 'benefit concert' or to 'refugees' to make sure the money goes to this refugee family.
“They have so many struggles, and we just want to say that we care about you, and we just want them to know that," said Matally.
The concert is completely free to the public, and donations are appreciated but not mandatory.