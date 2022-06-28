Owensboro church planning free fireworks show for area families to enjoy

A night of fireworks is coming to the skies of Owensboro, Kentucky this Friday evening.
As many Tri-State communities cancel plans for patriotic displays this summer, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Owensboro is inviting residents for a family and fireworks night.
Admission is free with the festivities beginning at 7:30 P.M.
Organizers say there will be food trucks, inflatables, popcorn, shaved ice and more to enjoy.
The church is asking everyone to bring their own chairs, and to sit together in the parking lot.
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church is located at 5664 KY-56 in Owensboro.