Owensboro Commissioner Larry Maglinger’s Memorial

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Friday, friends, family, and the community joined for a celebration of his life and all the joy he brought to others.
Best known for his Rod Stewart impression, Larry Maglinger was a name throughout the Owensboro community that many knew and loved.
44News spoke with lifelong friend, Steve Chandler, on what today is all about, “This isn’t a funeral, this is a celebration of life. But it’s a very emotional day, we’ve got a lot of memories to talk about, and through our friendship, the friendship of so many others, and what he’s done for the city. It’s gonna be a good celebration.”
Commissioner Maglinger began his first term on the Owensboro Board of Commissioners in 2019.
He received the highest number of votes earning the Mayor Pro Tem designation which he served for both his first and second term, he was in the middle of his third term.
44News spoke with Mayor Tom Watson, on the things he loved about Maglinger, “He was such a giver, it’s kind of hard to replace people in elected office, a lot of them are takers. But he was a giver, he was kind, he was. Whenever things didn’t really go his way, he wasn’t obnoxious about it; he just said ‘okay’ and moved onto the next thing. Great family, the Maglinger name in Owensboro is known and well respected, he’ll be a hard guy to replace.”
A never before seen clip was shared at the celebration by Maglinger's son of him playing a Magdalene for the first time.
Whether it was performing as Rod Stewart running his business, Custom Audio-Video, to doing what he could to make the Owensboro community better. Maglinger was always a class act and cared deeply about Owensboro.
We have lost a great man, but a great soul serves and lives on as the community comes together in this hard time.