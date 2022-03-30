Owensboro Community Donates Bicycles to Students

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR WARRICK...SPENCER...GIBSON...VANDERBURGH...PIKE...EASTERN HENDERSON AND NORTHWESTERN DAVIESS COUNTIES... At 719 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hazleton south across Evansville to near Henderson, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported tree damage. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Stanley, Petersburg, Eureka, Boonville, Dale and Santa Claus. This includes the following highways... Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 142 and 148. Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 52. Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 18 and 60. Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 12. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...OBSERVED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH