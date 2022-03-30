Owensboro Community Donates Bicycles to Students

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following areas, in Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Christian, Daviess,
Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Union, and Webster.
* WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Owensboro, Hopkinsville, Henderson, Madisonville,
Princeton, Oak Grove, Mount Vernon, Boonville, Central City,
Newburgh, Morganfield, Providence, Chandler, Fort Branch,
Dawson Springs, Oakland City, Petersburg, Rockport and
Elkton.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&