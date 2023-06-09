 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air today, June 9th, for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
articulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Owensboro community hosting community-wide yard sale this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Owensboro Community is hosting a community wide yard sale this weekend

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) —A neighborhood of over 2,000 residents in Owensboro held a community yard sale Friday morning that will continue into the weekend. 

44News spoke with Neighborhood Alliance Member, Jessica Jones, on the planning process of the yard sales, “About two months prior, we will go on our neighborhood Facebook page and will ask the neighbors if this day works well for them still. Then we get an approximate number of who wants to be involved, and then we just go from there putting out signs.”

They have big sales featuring clothing, infant items, toys, antiques, housewares, furniture, bedding, sporting goods, tools, and much more. You are guaranteed to find great deals on new and used items galore.

This yard sale is expected to draw hundreds of shoppers from the area. Tons of great treasures will be priced to sell, we found items as low as 25 cents.

Just in the Audubon Acres neighborhood, they will have 12-15 yard sales that you can pick and choose from.

44News spoke with yard sale participant, Alli Phillips, on her hopes for the yard sale, “Obviously money is good but I am just hoping everything just leaves. Just to get people out doing things. It’s a beautiful day today so hopefully we’ll have a good turn out.”

The Audubon-Bon Harbor Area Neighborhood Alliance includes the neighborhoods of Audubon Acres, Bon Harbor Hills, Turtle Creek, Harbor Trace, Doe Ridge, and the Benttree Drive area. And everyone is involved!

Grab the family and friends to create the ultimate treasure hunt through the neighborhood from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

