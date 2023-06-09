Owensboro community hosting community-wide yard sale this weekend

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) —A neighborhood of over 2,000 residents in Owensboro held a community yard sale Friday morning that will continue into the weekend.
44News spoke with Neighborhood Alliance Member, Jessica Jones, on the planning process of the yard sales, “About two months prior, we will go on our neighborhood Facebook page and will ask the neighbors if this day works well for them still. Then we get an approximate number of who wants to be involved, and then we just go from there putting out signs.”
They have big sales featuring clothing, infant items, toys, antiques, housewares, furniture, bedding, sporting goods, tools, and much more. You are guaranteed to find great deals on new and used items galore.
This yard sale is expected to draw hundreds of shoppers from the area. Tons of great treasures will be priced to sell, we found items as low as 25 cents.
Just in the Audubon Acres neighborhood, they will have 12-15 yard sales that you can pick and choose from.
44News spoke with yard sale participant, Alli Phillips, on her hopes for the yard sale, “Obviously money is good but I am just hoping everything just leaves. Just to get people out doing things. It’s a beautiful day today so hopefully we’ll have a good turn out.”
The Audubon-Bon Harbor Area Neighborhood Alliance includes the neighborhoods of Audubon Acres, Bon Harbor Hills, Turtle Creek, Harbor Trace, Doe Ridge, and the Benttree Drive area. And everyone is involved!
Grab the family and friends to create the ultimate treasure hunt through the neighborhood from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday.