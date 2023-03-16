Owensboro Dance Theater at RiverPark Center for Disney dances

Owensboro Dance Theater will be performing In Concert featuring Descendants: Better Together!
It's perfect for the entire family, and the kids will especially love it. This show is full of fun and frolic.
We spoke with featured dancer, Ava Hyland, on her favorite part of being with this production while rehearsing with friends, “It’s just really fun that we get to be like bad together. We were kind of like breaking character cause we would like to look at each other and like start laughing as we’re trying to be bad, so that’s probably my favorite part that we get to like interact and just be fun with each other.”
In Concert's act I, will showcase several dance pieces choreographed by professional guest artists utilizing a variety of dance styles.
As we move on to act II, where the real fun happens, we'll see Descendants: Better Together come to life. It will feature ZFX effects flying, as the dancers will fly into a magical world of fairytales.
We spoke with the Owensboro Dance Theater’s Choreographer, Marcus Alford, on what he hopes the audience get from this performance “ Well, probably the most rewarding thing is with this, when the lights come up, you can’t see their faces but they can see yours. You can feel the heart and soul and your applause and many of them know how hard we work to get there, but we take out the hard work we give them till entertainment they take something with them all day. Enjoy the arts. They’ll talk about it with their parents and siblings when they get home and you know what, we’ve given Owensboro something back.”
There are more than 150 performers from around the Owensboro community along with a handful of professional dancers that will take part in this production.
There are two public performances that will take place this weekend... Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
Public performances still have tickets available. You can buy those through the Riverpark Center or Ticketmaster.
In the end, hopefully good will prevail. or will it?