Owensboro-Daviess County Dispatch the First Center in Kentucky to Benefit from New Upgrades

Law Enforcement agencies in Daviess County will benefit from a new system aimed at saving time when alarm systems go off.
The new system looks to create faster response times during emergencies, specifically those where a home or business security system is the one to sound the alarm.
According to Owensboro-Daviess County Dispatch Center Director Paul Nave, the objective of the improvements is to speed up response times, as well as shaving three to four minutes off of response times.
Owensboro Daviess County Dispatch Center is the first dispatch department in Kentucky to install this new type of system.