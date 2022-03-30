 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more
difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service
for updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Owensboro-Daviess County Dispatch the First Center in Kentucky to Benefit from New Upgrades

Owensboro Dispatch
Tommy Mason

Law Enforcement agencies in Daviess County will benefit from a new system aimed at saving time when alarm systems go off.

The new system looks to create faster response times during emergencies, specifically those where a home or business security system is the one to sound the alarm.

According to Owensboro-Daviess County Dispatch Center Director Paul Nave, the objective of the improvements is to speed up response times, as well as shaving three to four minutes off of response times.

Owensboro Daviess County Dispatch Center is the first dispatch department in Kentucky to install this new type of system.

