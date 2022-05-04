Owensboro family trying to get service dog for blind and deaf daughter

The Carpenters adopted Sarah from China in 2015, when she was just 5 years old. They say, they knew she had some disabilities, but did not care.
"We knew that she was deaf and also had some visual impairments whenever we went to china to get her, but soon found out she has a lot more challenges." Sarah also has epilepsy, autism and a long list of other health issues.
Just two months ago, Kennah and John Carpenter decided to start the process to apply for a medical service dog.
"Our family has started the process to get Sarah a certified trained, service dog. We have filled out the initial paperwork with references, a doctor's statement, etc., have undergone an interview and have finally received approval for a dog. The cost for the dog and the training is an overwhelming $17,000 but anyone involved with special needs, disabilities, etc. knows that most equipment and materials needed are very expensive. After we reach our financial goal then we will get on the list and a pup will be trained specifically for Sarah's needs. She does have self-harming behaviors and the dog can be trained to intervene in these situations. The dog can also be trained to help guide Sarah and give her a bit more independence,"
Mrs. Carpenter shares the community has been very supportive during this journey, their church is even hosting a yard sale fundraiser for the service dog.
"These dogs can help people in ways I never even imagined. We've been praying about it and if this is what we're supposed to do, then God will find a way."