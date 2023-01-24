 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Owensboro Fire Crews respond to early morning fire at Burger King

  • Updated
  • 0
Owensboro Fire Crews respond to early morning fire at Burger King
Megan DiVenti

Fire officials are investigating an early morning fire at a local fast-food restaurant. 

We're told Owensboro fire crews were called to the Burger King at 18th and Triplett Street shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

Officials say an employee reported smoke inside the building. 

Fire crews directed two aerial devices set up at opposite corners to drown visible flames from above, while crews on the ground stretched hose to knock down what could be accessed. 

OFD says heavy flames were coming from the roof. 

Stay with 44News as we continue to update you on this developing story. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device