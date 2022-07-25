Owensboro Fire Department responds to house fire and saves dog

The Owensboro Fire Department saved a dog after responding to a structure fire Sunday morning.
We're told the fire happened at a home on Whitetail Court.
According to officials, the homeowner was woken up by a smoke detector and was able to safely escape.
OFD says the dog inside had to be resuscitated, and two others were unable to be found as first responders arrived on scene.
OFD says crews worked diligently to fight a rapid growth fire in the home.
Owensboro Police, AMR, Kenergy, and the American Red Cross responded.
The department says smoke detectors save lives, and this incident was just one example.