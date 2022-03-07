Owensboro Health Allowing More Visitors Due to Dropping Number of New COVID-19 Cases

With COVID-19 cases on the decline in the Tri-State area, Owensboro Health is now allowing more visitors at its healthcare facilities.
Since August of 2021, only one visitor had been allowed for hospital patients within Owensboro Health.
Owensboro Health said Monday that now, two designated visitors could visit non-COVID-19 patients. Additionally, Outpatient Therapies and Owensboro Health Medical Group Clinics now allow two designated visitors.
While Owensboro Health is allowing more visitors, it reminds everyone that some visitation restrictions are still in place to protect the patients, providers and staff of Owensboro Health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To see Owensboro Health's entire visitor policy and stay up to date on the latest guidelines, visit owensborohealth.org.