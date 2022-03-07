 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase
afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for
multiple locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 38.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage later today,
dropping to 36.5 feet tomorrow morning, and then begin rising
early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise above flood stage
again Wednesday morning, cresting at 42.4 feet Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Owensboro Health Allowing More Visitors Due to Dropping Number of New COVID-19 Cases

  • Updated
  • 0
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital

With COVID-19 cases on the decline in the Tri-State area, Owensboro Health is now allowing more visitors at its healthcare facilities.

Since August of 2021, only one visitor had been allowed for hospital patients within Owensboro Health.

Owensboro Health said Monday that now, two designated visitors could visit non-COVID-19 patients. Additionally, Outpatient Therapies and Owensboro Health Medical Group Clinics now allow two designated visitors.

While Owensboro Health is allowing more visitors, it reminds everyone that some visitation restrictions are still in place to protect the patients, providers and staff of Owensboro Health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To see Owensboro Health's entire visitor policy and stay up to date on the latest guidelines, visit owensborohealth.org.

