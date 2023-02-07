Owensboro Health Announces Recipients of 2023 Community Health Investments Grant Program

Owensboro Health announced its 2023 Community Health Investments Grant Program recipients Tuesday morning, awarding more than $500,000 to 25 area agencies.
The Community Health Investments Grants provide financial support for health, human services and arts projects and programming throughout the region. Funded projects and agencies being supported span a wide array of regional needs, from children in local school districts to aging adults and senior services.
This year’s investments will support 25 projects throughout the region for a total of $524,703.55.
“These direct community investments allow us to reach beyond healthcare and impact other areas that are key determinants to the health of our patients and community. By working together with these community partners, we can accomplish even bigger goals to improve the health of our region. These partnerships are vital for a healthy and vibrant community,” says Mark Marsh, Owensboro Health’s President and CEO.
Agencies supported for the upcoming fiscal year are listed below, and project descriptions can be found here
- Aubrey's Song Foundation for Eating Disorders
- Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum
- Care Net Owensboro
- CASA of Ohio Valley
- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro
- Community Dental Clinic
- Faithful Friends KY
- Girls Incorporated of Owensboro Daviess Co.
- Grayson County Health Department
- Green River District Health Department
- Greenville Elementary School
- Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky
- JA of West Kentucky, Inc.
- New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services
- Opportunity Center of Owensboro
- Owensboro Symphony
- Patrick Rudd Project
- RiverPark Center
- The Salvation Army - Owensboro, Kentucky
- Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County
- SOS International
- Kentucky Kids on the Block, Inc.
- Spencer County Extension Office
- Theatre Workshop of Owensboro
- Tri-State Food Bank, Inc.
This year’s amount means Owensboro Health has invested more than $10 million in area agencies since 2011.