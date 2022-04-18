Owensboro Health relaxes COVID-19 guidelines to allow more visitors

Officials at Owensboro Health say the healthcare system is easing up on its COVID-19 visitation policies.
An announcement from Owensboro Health that was shared on Monday said that the healthcare system's policy had been updated to allow for two visitors at a time for all non-COVID patients.
The announcement said that the two visitors don't have to remain the same, allowing different individuals to visit the same patient throughout the day.
According to Owensboro Health, the only area in the hospital that requires two designated visitors to remain the same through the patient’s stay is in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
You can view Owensboro Health's full visitor guidelines on owensborohealth.org.