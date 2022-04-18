 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT...

Isolated areas across southwest Indiana and a long and east of
the Lakes in west Kentucky may experience a brief freeze or patchy
frost late tonight, mainly in sheltered areas. Drier air moving
in tonight along with a persistent northwest breeze should prevent
more widespread frost formation.

Owensboro Health relaxes COVID-19 guidelines to allow more visitors

  • Updated
  • 0
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital

Officials at Owensboro Health say the healthcare system is easing up on its COVID-19 visitation policies.

An announcement from Owensboro Health that was shared on Monday said that the healthcare system's policy had been updated to allow for two visitors at a time for all non-COVID patients.

The announcement said that the two visitors don't have to remain the same, allowing different individuals to visit the same patient throughout the day.

According to Owensboro Health, the only area in the hospital that requires two designated visitors to remain the same through the patient’s stay is in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

You can view Owensboro Health's full visitor guidelines on owensborohealth.org.

Recommended for you