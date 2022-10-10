Owensboro Health updating face mask policy for all locations

The rules on requiring face masks at Owensboro Health locations are changing.
The hospital system updated its masking policy to reflect
recent guidance from the CDC.
Masks will not be required unless the case numbers in the county are above a benchmark set by the CDC.
These are the new guidelines the hospital system will now follow:
Counties rated “red” by CDC= Masking required at Owensboro Health facilities.
Counties rated “orange, yellow or blue” = Masking optional unless otherwise noted.
In areas with higher transmission rates, masks will still be required.
Owensboro Health says it will evaluate and update the masking policy for all of its locations on a weekly basis and use CDC data as the benchmark.