Owensboro Health using inflatable exhibit for colon cancer awareness

Owensboro Health is partnering with the Kentucky Cancer Program, using a giant inflatable exhibit to raise awareness of colorectal cancer.
The Incredible Colon, a 20-foot inflatable colon replica, will return to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital as part of this event.
Officials say out of the top 10 cancers in Daviess County, colorectal cancer is ranked fifth in new cases. Colorectal cancer also ranks second in mortality (deaths) in Daviess County behind lung cancer.
“These deaths could be greatly reduced if individuals were getting their age-appropriate screening in a timely manner,” Tim Laugh, Director of Owensboro Health Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center, said. “Lung and colon cancers often go undetected since cancer symptoms do not present early. When patients present with symptoms, it is typically in the late stages when cancer is harder to cure. Screenings help by catching cancer early when it can be cured.”
The free Incredible Colon exhibit, will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 29th.
Visitors can walk through the colon model, learn how the colon works, and ask experts about ways to improve and maintain digestive health.