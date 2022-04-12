Owensboro Health's Walk-In COVID Vaccine Clinic "Overwhelmed" by Booster Demand

Owensboro Health in Owensboro, Kentucky, says the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital is seeing an overwhelming amount of demand.

According to OH, the vaccine clinic at the hospital has been overwhelmed with demand due to the recent approval of a second booster shot for those ages 50 and up.

Now, OH is urging anyone who might be seeking a second booster dose to schedule an appointment to get it.

OH says if you schedule your appointment ahead of time, you can skip long wait times and help the vaccine clinic more efficient.

If you'd like to schedule an appointment, just go to owensborohealth.org.