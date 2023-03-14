Owensboro High School Basketball send off parades

Various Elementary schools joined together to send off the Owensboro High School Boys Basketball team in style.
Students and faculty lined up the hallways with signs and school spirit to cheer on the team as they made it to the sweet 16.
We spoke with Owensboro High School Coach, Rod Drake, on working with his team, “Well you know, I’ve told people, number one they’re a great group of kids. A joy to work with,we’ve been through a lot of things with these kids, starting off with Covid. As you can see with the enthusiasm out here with these crowds of kids. It means a lot, not only to our kids but to the community.”
All morning long Elementary schools had “send off parades” for the High School Basketball team. The Elementary schools included this morning were: Newton Parrish, Sutton, Cravens, Foust, and Estes Elementary
The Owensboro Red Devils are headed to the Sweet Sixteen for a record 45th time and their schools want to send the team off in style!
The team and the cheerleaders stopped by each elementary school to celebrate with and inspire elementary students to follow in their footsteps.
Owensboro Public Schools will be releasing early on Wednesday, March 15, as fans travel to Lexington for the first round of the tournament.