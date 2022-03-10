Owensboro High School Students Return to Class After Police Clear Second Bomb Threat

Officials with the Owensboro Public Schools district said Thursday that another bomb threat had been made at Owensboro High School.
Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, OPS said that a threat "mirroring the threat" from Wednesday had led to a school-wide evacuation at the high school.
School officials say that while all students and staff were evacuated, students would not be dismissed early.
According to OPS, the Owensboro Police Department had completed a search of the high school building around noon, and no device was found during the search.
After the police department completed its sweep of the building, the district said that students were returning to class as normal.
Thursday's threat at Owensboro High School comes just one day after the same threat was made. In that incident, officials said the high school had received a phone call containing a bomb threat. Students and staff were evacuated from the building and class was dismissed for the day while authorities investigated.
While the district says the individual(s) responsible for making the threats will be facing several felony charges of terroristic threatening, no arrests have been made at this time.