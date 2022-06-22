 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Peak Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Today...

Humidity levels will be noticeably higher today versus the past
few days. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle
to upper 90s, will result in peak heat index values of 100 to 105
degrees across the region late this morning into this afternoon.
Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorm development during the
afternoon will provide limited relief from the heat.

Those with outdoor activities planned this afternoon should
consider rescheduling them to the cooler early morning or evening
hours. If you must be outdoors in the heat, drink plenty of water
and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned environment.

Owensboro High School urging minority parents to join site-based council

  • 0
Owensboro High School site-based council
Tommy Mason

Owensboro High School is looking for a minority parent to fill their last remaining seat on the school's site based council.

The deadline to apply is fast approaching.

Owensboro's elections conducted in the spring did not result in any candidate being added to the council.

They are now falling for the election of an additional minority parent.

Kentucky law requires this for all schools, with a student body comprised of 8-percent

The Council assists in different areas, like school curriculum.

The council assists in different areas, like school curriculum and he hiring of several key positions,