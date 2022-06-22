Owensboro High School urging minority parents to join site-based council

Owensboro High School is looking for a minority parent to fill their last remaining seat on the school's site based council.
The deadline to apply is fast approaching.
Owensboro's elections conducted in the spring did not result in any candidate being added to the council.
They are now falling for the election of an additional minority parent.
Kentucky law requires this for all schools, with a student body comprised of 8-percent
The council assists in different areas, like school curriculum and he hiring of several key positions,