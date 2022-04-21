Owensboro Honor Flight veterans being treated with welcome home parade Thursday

Veterans from the Owensboro area that flew with Honor Flight Bluegrass are set for a return this morning.
A return celebration for area veterans was expected to begin at the Owensboro National Guard Armory at 11:00 AM.
On Tuesday, the veterans left Owensboro for Louisville where they joined up with other Honor Flight Groups from around Kentucky.
The group of veterans flew to Washington D.C. Wednesday to take part in tours, similar to what those participating.
Many trips planned by Honor Flight had to be postponed the past couple of years, because of the pandemic.