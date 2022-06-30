 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, June 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Owensboro hospital system makes face masks mandatory again as COVID-19 cases climb

  • Updated
  • 0
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital

An Owensboro, Kentucky hospital system spokesperson says the number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the region is causing some policy changes.

On Thursday, officials with Owensboro Health announced masks will once again be required to be worn at all times by anyone who visits the any of the health system's for any reason.

Hospital leaders say the change was necessary to help slow the spread of the virus.

"COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in our area. To help protect our patients and team members, masks are now required for entry at all Owensboro Health facilities and must be worn throughout your visit," Thursday's statement from Owensboro Health said.

Owensboro Health operates healthcare facilities in multiple western Kentucky counties, including Daviess, Hopkins, Henderson, and Muhlenberg.

