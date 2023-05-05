Owensboro hosts annual Derby Breakfast this weekend

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV)--There will be several places across the Tri-State to cheer on your favorite horses this weekend.
Owensboro residents are invited to the Annual Derby Breakfast Saturday morning.
For $15 each, participants can enjoy food, live entertainment, mock horse racing, hat parade, paper hat display, and give aways.
The fun kicks off at 9a.m. and will run until 11 a.m. at the H.L. Neblett Community Center.
Organizers ask you RSVP ahead of the event by calling (270)-685-3197.
Tickets can also be purchased at the front desk.