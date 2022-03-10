Owensboro HS Implements Safety Measures for Friday After Two Bomb Threats

After the safety of students and staff was threatened two days in a row, officials with Owensboro High School say some extra measures will be taken as students come to class on Friday.
According to officials with the school, these are the added safety measures that will be in place on Friday:
Students will not be allowed to bring backpacks, duffle bags, large totes, etc. on Friday, March 11;
Students will be searched with a metal detector upon arrival to school;
Students will notice an increased OPD presence in our building; and
OHS will be searched by a bomb detection canine.
Since students are being instructed not to bring any backpacks or bags, the school says they should make sure to bring the Chromebooks. The school says staff members are aware that students will only have their Chromebooks on Friday, and that lessons will be adjusted accordingly.
The added safety measures come after officials said the high school had received a bomb threat on Wednesday and then again on Thursday.
Both days, students and staff had to fully evacuate the school building while police investigated, but officials said both times that no explosive devices were found.
The Owensboro Police Department is investigating the threats and says that whoever is responsible will face felony charges.
Anyone who may have information on the threats should call OPD.