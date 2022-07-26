Owensboro Innovation Academy hosting its first-ever NASA Astro Camp this week

One Tri-State school is hosting a camp to help inspire students to possibly become astronauts.
Owensboro Innovation Academy teamed up with NASA to host an Astro Camp this week, to help inspire incoming 6th graders to fall in love with STEM programming.
This is the academy's first NASA Astro Camp.
Student assistants involved in the presentation are hoping to inspire the 20 or more campers in attendance.
The camp will continue for the rest of the week, with tons of STEM related projects for students to complete.