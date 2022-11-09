Owensboro International Center to host Fall Harvest Festival and Wellness Fair

The Owensboro International Center of Kentucky and University of Louisville Nursing Program, are hosting a Fall Harvest Festival and Wellness Fair.
The festival will feature free Covid-19 and Flu vaccinations, free breakfast, games, and face painting for the kids.
There will also be resources and information provided on dental health, car seat installations, and mental health.
The festival will be held at First Christian Church on 700 JR Miller Boulevard, Saturday, November 12th from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Free transportation will also be provided by the International Center of Kentucky. You're asked to contact the center at (270)-683-3423 to request a ride.