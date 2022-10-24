 Skip to main content
...Elevated/Near Critical Fire Danger Monday...

Gusty south winds are expected to increase through the late
morning. Afternoon wind speeds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 35
mph are expected. Across portions of western Kentucky, southeast
Illinois and southwest Indiana drier air from aloft may work to
lower relative humidity to as low as 25 to 30 percent in the
afternoon. Coupled with extremely dry conditions from the ongoing
drought an elevated risk of wildfire/grassfire growth and spread
is expected again today.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would spread quickly in this environment.

Owensboro intersection closed after Monday morning crash

Owensboro Police Department cruiser

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, are asking drivers to avoid the area of a crash that happened Monday morning.

The Owensboro Police Department said that officers were at the scene of the crash around 7 a.m. Monday.

OPD says it happened at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road.

Police didn't initially say if anyone was injured in the crash, but did say that the intersection would be closed for several hours.

OPD later said that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the intersection, causing it to close for about three hours. Click here for updates on the story.

