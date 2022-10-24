Owensboro intersection closed after Monday morning crash

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, are asking drivers to avoid the area of a crash that happened Monday morning.
The Owensboro Police Department said that officers were at the scene of the crash around 7 a.m. Monday.
OPD says it happened at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road.
Police didn't initially say if anyone was injured in the crash, but did say that the intersection would be closed for several hours.
OPD later said that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the intersection, causing it to close for about three hours. Click here for updates on the story.