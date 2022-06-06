Owensboro legend attempts to break bench press world record

Over the weekend, an Owensboro legend set out to do something no man has ever done...
Bench press 800 pounds.
Julius Maddox is the world's strongest man having bench pressed a world record 796 pounds just a few weeks ago, and the Owensboro native was in Nashville this weekend looking to represent his city and do what’s been said is impossible.
“Setting an example for my community and the world. I’ve had a pretty rough background, and making it to this side of it and being able to show the world what I’m capable of doing it means the world to me," said Maddox.
Maddox began his preparations around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, and for the next 45 minutes he prepared his body for his first lift of 737 pounds.
And his first lift, was a success.
“This is one of those seasons where you find out what you’re made of," said Maddox.
After that, Maddox upped the ante and set his sights on a new world record... 804.8 pounds.
Maddox trudged to the bench with tears streaming down his face and unmatched intensity
Maddox then laid on the bench and set off for a feat once believed to be impossible, but unfortunately, Maddox came up just short.
“Failure is a part of success," said Maddox. "It hurts. Me and my family put in some much time and effort into this. I’m not the only invested in this. They are too, so whenever I miss a lift? I feel like I’m letting everyone down.”
But though Julius was unable to break 800 this time, he already has his head up and is ready for his next opportunity with 800 pounds.
“I’ve had an obstacle like this before when it came to 700, and I missed it over and over again to the point where I asked ‘Do I keep going or do I give up?’ But if I give up, I show everybody that quitting is this out, and that’s not the out," said Maddox.
Though Julius didn’t break 800 this weekend, he promises to come back stronger than before, so be on lookout over the next couple of months for this Owensboro legend to make his next attempt at becoming the first man to ever bench press 800 pounds.