Owensboro man accused of robbing store in late March

An Owensboro man faces charges related to a robbery of an Owensboro store in late March.
Owensboro Police have added charges to 47-year-old Maurice Watkins for the robbery of the River's Edge Tobacco Outlet on East 4th Street on March 21st.
Surveillance video and witness statements from the robbery scene led officers to determine that Watkins had committed a theft at another business before the robbery at the store.
Watkins was arrested on March 24th and already faces charges of Robbery, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and Resisting Arrest. He remains in the Daviess County Detention Center.