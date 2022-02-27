 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers
Dam,  Shawneetown, and Golconda

.Water levels continue to rise along the Ohio River from Owensboro
to Golconda. Crests in minor to moderate flood stage are forecast to
occur early to mid week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY,
MARCH 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 07.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 44.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.3
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday, March 07.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Owensboro Man Arrested After Almost Running Over Deputy During Pursuit: KSP

Owensboro Man Arrested After Almost Running Over Deputy During Pursuit: KSP
Marisa Patwa

36-year-old Virgil Stewart was arrested Saturday night after a pursuit with Kentucky State Police and the Daviess County Sheriff's Office. 

Just before the clock struck midnight, a DCSO deputy tried to stop Stewart by US Highway 431, believing he was under the influence. 

Deputies say Stewart refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued. 

KSP troopers joined the pursuit once Stewart reached highway 144. 

Court records show a trooper blocked Stewart's path, but instead of stopping, he started to reverse, almost hitting a DSCO deputy. 

Deputies say once Stewart hit a dead end alley, he got out of the car and started to run, but was quickly taken into custody.

Officers who searched him say they found more than two grams of meth.

Stewart is charged with Fleeing or Evading Police on Foot, Wanton Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Trafficking in Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

He also had an active parole warrant out. 

Stewart is being held at the Daviess County Detention Center

