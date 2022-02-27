Owensboro Man Arrested After Almost Running Over Deputy During Pursuit: KSP

36-year-old Virgil Stewart was arrested Saturday night after a pursuit with Kentucky State Police and the Daviess County Sheriff's Office.
Just before the clock struck midnight, a DCSO deputy tried to stop Stewart by US Highway 431, believing he was under the influence.
Deputies say Stewart refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued.
KSP troopers joined the pursuit once Stewart reached highway 144.
Court records show a trooper blocked Stewart's path, but instead of stopping, he started to reverse, almost hitting a DSCO deputy.
Deputies say once Stewart hit a dead end alley, he got out of the car and started to run, but was quickly taken into custody.
Officers who searched him say they found more than two grams of meth.
Stewart is charged with Fleeing or Evading Police on Foot, Wanton Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Trafficking in Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.
He also had an active parole warrant out.
Stewart is being held at the Daviess County Detention Center