 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Mount Vernon

.The lower Ohio River is falling at most locations, though this will
occur slower below Mount Vernon Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 38.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 24.8 feet
Friday, March 25.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Owensboro Man Arrested With More Than 100 Grams of Meth: State Police

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

An Owensboro, Kentucky man is behind bars on drug charges after investigators with the Indiana State Police say they caught him with a large amount of methamphetamine.

In a news release sent out Tuesday, ISP said the arrest happened after Troopers pulled over Samuel B. Johnson of Owensboro near the intersection of SR 151 and Old SR 45 in Spencer County.

State police said that during the traffic stop, Troopers requested a K9 Unit after becoming suspicious of illegal drug activity.

ISP says probable cause was obtained, and that 112 grams of methamphetamine was found on Johnson.

Samuel B. Johnson of Owensboro, KY, via Indiana State Police

Samuel B. Johnson of Owensboro, KY (Indiana State Police photo)

Johnson was taken to the Spencer County Jail and booked on felony charges of meth possession and dealing.

Recommended for you