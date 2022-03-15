Owensboro Man Arrested With More Than 100 Grams of Meth: State Police

An Owensboro, Kentucky man is behind bars on drug charges after investigators with the Indiana State Police say they caught him with a large amount of methamphetamine.
In a news release sent out Tuesday, ISP said the arrest happened after Troopers pulled over Samuel B. Johnson of Owensboro near the intersection of SR 151 and Old SR 45 in Spencer County.
State police said that during the traffic stop, Troopers requested a K9 Unit after becoming suspicious of illegal drug activity.
ISP says probable cause was obtained, and that 112 grams of methamphetamine was found on Johnson.
Johnson was taken to the Spencer County Jail and booked on felony charges of meth possession and dealing.