Owensboro man, 'good samaritan' killed in police-involved shooting in southern Indiana

  • Updated
Ella Shemwell

Two people including a man from Owensboro, Kentucky, are dead after an officer-involved shooting incident that happened on Monday night.

According to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls, just after 9:30 p.m, an officer responded to a call of a stranded motorist in a Ford Escape stopped in the middle of the road on state Road 135.

Once on scene, a truck with two "Good Samaritans" also stopped to assist. Sgt. Carey Huls says "Shortly after everyone exited their vehicles to assist, shots were fired and two individuals were shot. We don't want to speculate but it does appear it started as a very simple trying to help someone on the side of the road"

According to police, the driver of the SUV, 31-year-old Justin Moore of Owensboro, was killed and one of the good Samaritans, 24-year-old Jacob McClanahan of Corydon, also died in the shooting.
 
The officer who responded to the scene suffered minor injuries.
 
Autopsies, along with a toxicology report are scheduled for both Moore, and McClanahan Wednesday morning.
 
We will continue to follow this developing investigation.

