Owensboro man, 'good samaritan' killed in police-involved shooting in southern Indiana

Two people including a man from Owensboro, Kentucky, are dead after an officer-involved shooting incident that happened on Monday night.
According to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls, just after 9:30 p.m, an officer responded to a call of a stranded motorist in a Ford Escape stopped in the middle of the road on state Road 135.
Once on scene, a truck with two "Good Samaritans" also stopped to assist. Sgt. Carey Huls says "Shortly after everyone exited their vehicles to assist, shots were fired and two individuals were shot. We don't want to speculate but it does appear it started as a very simple trying to help someone on the side of the road"