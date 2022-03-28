Owensboro Man Identified After Fatal Crash on Wendell Ford Expressway

A man who died in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday in Daviess County, Kentucky, has been identified by the Daviess County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office identified the man who died in Sunday's crash as 53-year-old Brian L. Calloway of Owensboro.
The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday on the Wendell Ford Expressway under the bridge of Highway 603.
Original Story: Man Dead After Wreck on Wendell Ford Expressway in Daviess County
While authorities said that Calloway was not wearing his seat belt when the crash happened, they believe he may have died due to a medical condition while driving. An official cause of death has not been released at this time.
An 83-year-old woman who was also in the truck at the time of the crash remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.
No other information has been released at this time.