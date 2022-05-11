 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River and minor
flooding is now expected at Newburgh and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 40.5 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Owensboro man indicted on fentanyl trafficking, gun charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Skyler Chase Riney

Skyler Chase Riney

On Wednesday, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging an Owensboro, Kentucky man with charges for fentanyl trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.

Officials say 36-year-old Skylar Chase Riney was indicted on charges of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to the justice department, the charges stem from an incident in February, where Riney, who has been convicted of felonies multiple times, was caught with fentanyl and guns.

If convicted, officials say Riney faces a mandatory minimum term of 5 years and a maximum term of 20 years in prison.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Tags

Recommended for you