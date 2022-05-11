Owensboro man indicted on fentanyl trafficking, gun charges

On Wednesday, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging an Owensboro, Kentucky man with charges for fentanyl trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.

Officials say 36-year-old Skylar Chase Riney was indicted on charges of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to the justice department, the charges stem from an incident in February, where Riney, who has been convicted of felonies multiple times, was caught with fentanyl and guns.

If convicted, officials say Riney faces a mandatory minimum term of 5 years and a maximum term of 20 years in prison.

There is no parole in the federal system.