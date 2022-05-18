Owensboro man pulled gun on officer, killed volunteer firefighter who stopped to help, prosecutor says

A press conference held Wednesday answered several questions surrounding a police-involved shooting that happened on Monday night in southern Indiana.

The incident happened in Harrison County, Indiana, on Monday around 9:30 p.m.

Authorities originally said that an Owensboro, Kentucky man, and a Corydon, Indiana man died in the shooting incident, which started when a police officer and a "good samaritan" stopped to help what appeared to be a stranded driver.

We're now told that the stranded Owensboro man was the one who pulled a gun on the officer and the good samaritan.

As the officer and the good samaritan were there helping the man, who had apparently run out of gas on the side of SR 135, gunfire let loose with little to no warning, according to Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk.

Prosecutor Schalk says that the stranded driver, 31-year-old Justin Moore of Owensboro, Kentucky, was talking to the officer and the good samaritan about getting his vehicle towed right before he started the gunfight.

"The officer inquired with Mr. Moore as to whether he had any weapons in his car. He stated he did not. He did have a knife on his person, which the officer had asked him to put back in his vehicle," said Prosecutor Schalk. "As soon as Mr. Moore reached inside his vehicle, he pulled out a shotgun, immediately firing a round at the officer, narrowly missing him."

Prosecutor Schalk says that Moore then fired his shotgun at volunteer firefighter, 24-year-old Jacob McClanahan of Corydon, Indiana. According to Schalk, McClanahan and his co-worker had only pulled over in an effort to help the officer direct traffic.

"As the officer and Jacob attempted to retreat, Mr. Moore fired a second round, this time at Jacob, fatally wounding him," Prosecutor Schalk continued.

That's when Schalk says the officer returned fire, hitting and killing Moore.

Prosecutor Schalk said the whole incident was captured on video from three different cameras. "The video footage leaves zero doubt as to what happened, and clearly showed that the officer was justified in his actions and decisions to use lethal force," Schalk explained.

Schalk said he reviewed body camera footage numerous times, trying to "make sense of a senseless killing."

Indiana State Police Sergeant Carey Huls commented and said that few details were initially revealed on the case because the investigators didn't want to speculate before confirming all of the information.

Autopsies were completed for both Moore and McClanahan on Wednesday, but authorities did not say that any drugs or alcohol were involved.

Prosecutor Schalk said he deemed the case "closed" based on the overwhelming amount of evidence presented.