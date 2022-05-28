Owensboro Memorial Gardens hosts annual Day of Remembrance service

Memorial Day is a day to remember and mourn those in the military that died while serving the country.
"It's a holiday with a purpose and it is a purpose for us communally to recognize the contributions and sacrifices that have been made by veterans," said Glen Taylor, the M.C. at the Owensboro Memorial Gardens event.
The Owensboro Memorial Gardens held their annual Day of Remembrance service Saturday afternoon to honor the holiday.
"Every year, everybody can come together from different backgrounds, different beliefs can come together at one time and recognize the service that has been delivered to our country by people who did it by choice, or by being asked to but none the less they did it." said Taylor
An hour long ceremony, the service included musical selections and speeches from those who have served or have family memories that have served.
At the end of the ceremony there was a 21-gun salute to honor the fallen heroes that put their lives on the frontline for the country.