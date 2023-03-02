 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ TO
9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Friday and Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS
EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana and most of west Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...We are concerned about driver safety late tonight into
Friday morning. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The showers and storms will increase this
evening. The concern for flash flooding will increase from
around Midnight and continue through Friday morning.
Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely, with some amounts
possibly reaching 5 to 6 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flash
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Owensboro mourns loss of city worker struck and killed by vehicle on Wednesday

The Owensboro community is mourning the loss of Billy Tyler, a city worker who was killed on Wednesday.

As Crew Leader of the city's Street Department, the 46-year-old Utica man was working to remove some debris from the roadway when he was struck and killed on Wednesday morning.

People who knew him say that Billy was a great man, an exemplary employee, and a wonderful family member. He enjoyed coaching youth baseball in his spare time.

44News spoke to Kathy Campbell, Billy's cousin who told us how much Billy meant to the community. "Billy was a great man, he would help anybody, he would give someone the shirt off of his back if he had to" said Campbell.

"Everybody adored him. Everybody is in shock, everybody is just like, I can't believe that Billy Tyler is gone" she continued.

The City of Owensboro lowered flags to half-mast on Thursday, to honor Billy.

Owensboro police have not released any details on the accident that killed Tyler at this time.

