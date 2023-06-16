Owensboro Municipal Utilities is set to launch new texting system in the next few months

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Owensboro Municipal Utilities is adding a text message system to help customers report outages and to help respond to outages faster.
They will have a feature where power outages can be reported by text, and will send a response to let people know their report has been received. The report will automatically be sent to the outage management system for real employees to overlook.
44News spoke with Public Relations Communications Manager, Sonya Dixon, on how vital the system can be when you are without power, “Minutes count when you’re without power we understand that, and we want to make that interruption as short as possible.”
Once operational, The system also will provide the option of alerting people when their power is restored and about outages that affect their homes.
All current OMU customers who have provided a phone number with their account will be enrolled in the text service; people will be able to opt out when the service is released. The only thing OMU asks, of their customers, is that everyone has an updated number in their system.
44News also spoke to Dixon about how the texting system will work in a household, “You can also associate more than one number with that account. You know, let’s say that you want your children to have access or your spouse or your roommate. You know, you can each receive updates and can be interactive.”
They are expected to release their new outage management system within the next several months.