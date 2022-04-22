Owensboro Municipal Utilities warns customers of aggressive phone scams

Officials with Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) are warning customers of a scam call that's in circulation.
The utility said that over the past few days, OMU costumers have been targeted by scam calls and text, with scammers aggressively demanding payment at the threat of service disconnection.
They say the scammers falsely present themselves as OMU employees, or workers with other local entities.
OMU says that if you receive a suspicious call or text, you should contact the utility directly.
“We encourage customers who suspect they are being targeted by a scammer to hang up and call OMU directly at 270-926-3200,” explained Sonya Dixon, Communications and Public Relations Manager. “There is no evidence that this is a result of a breach. Other utilities in our area are being targeted as well.”
OMU also lists a few tips to help customers avoid utility fraud on its website.